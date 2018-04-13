Cardi B Just Doubled Taylor Swift's Streaming Record on Apple Music

Cardi B‘s debut album Invasion of Privacy has garnered an astonishing 100 million streams on Apple Music since it was first released last Friday, breaking the platform’s record for most first-week plays earned by a female artist. It’s also the platform’s fifth most streamed album of all time.

According to Variety, the streams are more than double the amount held by the previous record holder, Taylor Swift, for her reputation album released in the fall. However, it is worth noting that the “End Game” singer’s most recent LP wasn’t available on Apple Music during the first week it was issued.

Even so, it seems unlikely that Swift would be bothered by the news. When Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” booted her own song, “Look What You Made Me Do,” from No. 1 in September, she sent flowers to the newly minted chart-topper.

Cardi shared a picture of the gift on Instagram, writing, “Sooo beautiful and lovely. Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤❤…. and I freaking love your music 🎶.”

“That was so beautiful; [Swift is] such a sweetheart,” Cardi B told PEOPLE at the time. “I’ve always been a fan. When I knew it was me and her competing for that No. 1 spot, I was like, ‘Oh why it have to be Taylor Swift?!’ I love her. I don’t really like saying, ‘Knock her off’ — she knocked everybody off!”

“Bodak Yellow” is only the second song by an unaccompanied female rapper to ever top the Billboard Hot 100, joining Lauryn Hill’s 1998 track, “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

She’s also the first female rapper of color to appear on a Number One hit since Lil’ Kim collaborated with Pink, Mya, and Christina Aguilera for 2001’s “Lady Marmalade.”