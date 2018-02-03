Cardi B Denies She's Pregnant After an Excited Fan Asks on Social Media: 'I'm Just Getting Fat'

Cardi B is setting the record straight — in classic Cardi B blunt fashion.

The “Bartier Cardi” rapper, 25, shared a video of herself rapping and dancing on Instagram Friday night when someone left a comment asking, “Is there maybe a Kylie Jenner secret that we need to know about lol Just asking.”

Cardi B responded back, telling the commenter, “no bitch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.”

Cardi B – whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar – is engaged to fellow rapper Offset from hip hop trio Migos.

Offset popped the question to the Grammy nominee at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia in October 2017 with a massive eight-carat tear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper opened up about wanting to raise a family when she appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone.

“I need to make money for my family and my future family,” she said. “I’m not a YOLO person. I think 25 years from now. I think about my future kids, future husband, future house.”

Cardi B may not be ready to start a family now, but she’s definitely enjoying the perks of her success, which she mentioned in an interview with CR Fashion Book.

“Well, one positive thing [about fame] is that my family, whatever they want, they get,” she told the magazine in an interview by Zendaya. “Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future.

But as the saying goes, more money, more problems. “One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money,” she shared. “I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine. Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me.”

She credited hard-working people around her as her support system and role models, like her mom who she said would put her family first. And expanding her résumé is something Cardi plans to do. “I really want to accomplish more records, more Billboard hits. I might want to get into acting or designing clothes…”

Though, she already has her eyes on the end-goal: “My real goal is to have beautiful kids, a beautiful mansion, and do business that makes me money until the day I die. Then be able to pass it on to my children.”