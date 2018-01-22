Cardi B Defends Fiancé Offset over Homophobic Lyric Controversy

Cardi B recorded a video on Periscope Saturday night to defend her fiancé Offset after the 26-year-old Migos rapper drew criticism last week for allegedly homophobic lyrics.

“I’m not going to let somebody call him ‘homophobic’ when I know that he’s not,” the Bronx MC explained in her video. “I’m saying this because I seen him around these … around gays, and he treats them with the same respect he treats everybody. He never acts uncomfortable and he just don’t care.”

Critics specifically took issue with Offset’s lyric “I cannot vibe with queers” in a guest verse he contributed to YFN Lucci’s recent song “Boss Life.” Offset apologized for the line late last week, but with the caveat that he intended the word as “lingo that means strange or odd,” not as a gay slur.

Cardi echoed that reasoning in her Periscope. “It has a different vocabulary on the dictionary,” she said. “Now, that’s a word that you guys say that it’s a bad word for gays — I never even heard that word in the first place. Why don’t y’all educate people about it? A lot of people are not aware about what’s wrong or right in the LGBT community. Why don’t we do things to educate instead of bashing and trying to label something that they not?”

The incident isn’t the first time Offset and Cardi have engendered backlash due to their use of slurs. In her Periscope, Cardi elaborated on a previous instance where her use of a term referring to the trans community came under fire, explaining that she “did not know that that was a bad word ’cause trans people use it.”

Migos, meanwhile, caused an uproar when Offset, along with collaborators Quavo and Takeoff, seemed to condemn the rapper iLoveMakonnen for his homosexuality in a 2017 Rolling Stone story. “They supported him?” Quavo said when he learned of online support for Makonnen’s coming out, to which Offset replied, “That’s because the world is f—ed up.”

See Cardi’s full Periscope message above.