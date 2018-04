In a new interview with GQ, the rapper revealed that she had shady butt injection plastic surgery done in a basement a few years ago in Queens, New York.

The star said she received an underground, $800 butt-enhancing treatment at the age of 21 because she wanted to make more money as a stripper. But because she “didn’t have enough meat” on her body, she couldn’t go for liposuction to transfer fat to her backside. So instead, she had a woman inject fillers into the area.

“They don’t numb your ass with anything,” she told GQ of the dangerous plastic surgery procedure. “It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days.”