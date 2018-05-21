Cardi B Strolls Down the Aisle as a Not-So-Blushing Bride in New Video for 'Be Careful'

Cardi B becomes a wife in her new video for “Be Careful” — and then just a few minutes later she becomes a widow. Moral of the story? It’s probably best not to mess with Cardi B.

Jora Frantzis directs the cinematic clip for the Invasion of Privacy standout, which follows videos for her singles “Bartier Cardi” and “Bodak Yellow.”

This most recent Old West-tinged visual centers around a rural church loaded with candles and crucifixes. The clip opens as Cardi waits at the altar in a blindingly white studded gown, while her man meets her in his cowboy-chic best.

Then the scene abruptly jumps to a darkened funeral, with a veil-clad Cardi paying her last respects to her husband in the coffin.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

She slams the casket shut just as she raps “You don’t care about a thing except your motherf—ing self — you make me sick” — making it apparent that this love had gone wrong somewhere.

The dramatic videos ends with the 25-year-old hip hop star driving a cross-shaped grave marker into the desert sand.