Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ Has ‘Literally Tripled’ Her Dentist’s Business

Cardi B’s popularity has taken off recently, with her history-making song “Bodak Yellow” knocking Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” out of the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, her dentist says that the rapper isn’t the only one profiting from the smash hit.

“Since the song ‘Bodak Yellow,’ that just went No. 1 this week, went out, things have been incredible,” Dr. Catrise Austin told TMZ. “My business has literally tripled.”

The dentist said that thanks to the song’s lyric “got a bag and fixed my teeth,” many people have been curious to find out who does Cardi B’s dental work. The 24-year-old rapper has not been hesitant to help out Dr. Austin — in addition to the shoutout in the song, she endorsed the dentist in a YouTube video last November.

It only seems fair that Cardi B will receive a referral discount next time that she stops by the office. If you haven’t already watched the music video for “Bodak Yellow,” you can catch her dental work on display above.

