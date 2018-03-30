Cardi B Seemingly Details Offset's Alleged Infidelity in New Single 'Be Careful'

Cardi B has a message for any man who decides to cheat on her: be careful.

After releasing “Be Careful,” a new single off her hotly anticipated debut album Invasion of Privacy, which comes out next week, fans quickly speculated that the 25-year-old rapper’s latest tune was about her fiancé Offset, who was rumored to have had an affair and made a sex tape with another woman in January.

In the song, Cardi raps and sings about a man who decided to “creep and s—” after she “poured my whole heart” out.

“Man, I thought you would’ve learned your lesson ‘bout liking pictures, not returning texts,” she said in the song, adding, “I coulda did what you did to me a few times, but that’s not my M.O.”

Continuing, she went on to say, “Be careful with me. Yeah, it’s not a threat, it’s a warning,” explaining that “you might have a fortune, but you lose me, you still gon’ be misfortunate.”

Although Offset never confirmed or denied the allegations, the “Bartier Cardi” rapper responded to fans at the time saying, “No, it’s not right… But what you want me to do? Start all over again and get cheated on again?”

Elaborating on her decision to stay with Offset, the 25-year-old told Cosmopolitan that her reasons had nothing to do with self-esteem issues.

“I don’t have low self-esteem,” she said. “I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s— with my man, and I don’t got to explain why.”

Continuing, she said, “I’m not your property. This is my life…. I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision… It’s not right, what he f—ing did — but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.”

Offset and Cardi B Matt Baron/Shutterstock

But in the months since the cheating rumors, the “Bodak Yellow” star hasn’t been shy about letting everybody know the pair’s wedding is still on.

“It’s gonna be extravagant. You know, we’re both rappers,” she told PEOPLE at the Grammy Awards “We’re both artists, so it has to be a very extravagant wedding.”

Invasion of Privacy is out April 6.