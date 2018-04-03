Cardi B's 'Bartier Cardi' Video Features Fiancé Offset — Days After She Slams His Alleged Cheating on New Single

Considering how Cardi B namedrops her fiancé Offset 16 times in her song “Bartier Cardi,” it’s no surprise that the Migos rapper was featured in the music video.

In the Petra Collins-directed video, also featuring 21 Savage, the engaged couple are all over each other in the back of a car as Cardi B, 25, belts out the lyrics of the chorus, dressed in a custom-made crystal and safety pin-emblazoned ensemble by Yeha Leung and Alejandro Lafontant.

But the timing of the video release is what stumped the BardiGang.

The visual accompaniment for “Bartier Cardi” premiered three days after speculation that her latest single “Be Careful” was about Offset, who was rumored to have had an affair and made a sex tape with another woman in January.

when cardi b had to drop the bartier cardi video which had many offset shoutouts after Be Careful pic.twitter.com/BfakEAiMtg — rele (@Real_Tsoai_) April 3, 2018

THOUGHTS ON CARDI B'S "BARTIER CARDI" MUSIC VIDEO:

-cardi be poppin on that all red hoey outfit with the fur coat oh god

-WOW CARDI oh 21 okay WOW CARDI AGAIN

-HOW DID YALL GET OFFSET IN THIS RIGHT AFTER "BE CAREFUL" WAS RELEASED??????¿

-slay cardi slay more please — papii gab (@gabyelcampos) April 3, 2018

I think she was saying Offset was off then he was back on #BartierCardi video #cardib pic.twitter.com/srqMqG4F4h — Sheila Taylor Clark (@SoShaydee) April 3, 2018

Looking up this Bartier Cardi video and the first thing I see before I hit play is Offset pic.twitter.com/iocIglf92s — ✨Odion 🗣🎙 (@bodaciousbobo) April 3, 2018

“Man, I thought you would’ve learned your lesson/ ‘Bout likin’ pictures, not returnin’ texts,” she raps as well as “I could’ve did what you did to me a few times … but that’s not my M.O” and “Be careful with me/ Yeah, it’s not a threat, it’s a warning” explaining that “you might have a fortune, but you lose me, you still gon’ be misfortunate.”

Offset has never confirmed or denied the cheating allegations but his fiancée responded to fans in January saying, “No, it’s not right… But what you want me to do? Start all over again and get cheated on again?”

As for why she included Offset’s name so often in “Bartier Cardi,” the Bronx native told fans and followers on Instagram Stories in December: “Like the n—- put a half-milli ring on my finger and that good vitamin D. I’mma mention his name even in my prayers, bitch! S—, when I’m about to die last word out my mouth is Offset.”

Cardi B, whose debut album, Invasion of Privacy, is set to be released on April 6, will surely be captivating more of her fans’ attention as she has been named the first-ever co-host of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She is scheduled to not only perform but also help interview the celebrity guests for the April 9 episode.