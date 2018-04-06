Cardi B Holds Album Release Party at Same New York Bar Where She Met Fiancé Offset

It was a celebratory night for Cardi B as she counted down the hours until her new album dropped.

The 25-year-old Bronx-born rapper held a lively party Thursday night filled with lucky fans and label executives for the release of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. With a VIP set up in the back of the bar, Cardi B introduced every track of the new album and sang along at Common Ground in New York City.

“This is the spot where I first met my man at,” Cardi B said of her fiancé Offset.

After playing the first two tracks, the rapper stopped the show and waited until the deejay was able to play the tracks with better quality. She joked that she could wait all night as she stood in front of the crowd and even started singing a karaoke version of Whitney Houston‘s “I Will Always Love You” with help from the eager crowd.

RELATED: Cardi B Addresses Pregnancy Rumors: ‘People Cannot Expect Me to Be Open About Everything’

Cardi B outside the listening party Splash News

Cardi B outside the listening party

Cardi B then announced that her hit song “Bodak Yellow,” which dominated all of summer 2017, was one of the 13 songs on the album for a very special reason.

“I put it on the album cause that’s the song that made me rich motherf—er,” the rapper joked.

Cardi B also had a few tricks up her sleeve as she slowly revealed the star-studded surprise collaborations on her first full outing. From name-checking Beyoncé with Chance the Rapper on “Best Life” to linking back to her Dominican roots with Latin rappers Bad Bunny and J Balvin on “I Like It,” the rapper’s versatility was on display.

RELATED: Cardi B’s ‘Bartier Cardi’ Video Features Fiancé Offset — Days After She Slams His Alleged Cheating on New Single

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

She also counts SZA, Kehlani and YG as features on the album, as well as Offset’s rap group Migos on the song “Drip.”

Invasion of Privacy is out now.