Cardi B Addresses Pregnancy Rumors: ‘People Cannot Expect Me to Be Open About Everything’

Speaking with Beats 1’s Ebro Darden on Apple Music, Cardi B addressed ongoing rumors she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Offset of Migos. Since the couple’s engagement in October 2017, speculation about a potential pregnancy has been rampant.

“I feel like people just got to tune in a little bit on my album and they will know a little bit more because I can’t address all the rumors and everything,” Cardi B said when asked about the rumors.

“I have been so open to people about myself. People cannot expect me to be open about everything. Certain things to me, it has to be private. You cannot invade my privacy,” she added, referencing the title of her debut album Invasion of Privacy.

“I’m not a damn animal at the zoo that you just could see everything, no. People will just find out more. If it arrives, if it don’t [sic] arrive, then you gonna know what the f— is going on,” the rapper shared.

Though she did not clear up much, Cardi B did address her romance with Offset after speculation that her latest single “Be Careful” was about the father of three, who was rumored to have made a sex tape and engaged in an affair with another woman in January.

“Our relationship was like, first we liked each other but we were protective of each other. People put things in your ears. I got to protect my heart. But then I gave in,” she said.

In February, Cardi B denied pregnancy rumors on social media after a fan asked, “Is there maybe a Kylie Jenner secret that we need to know about lol Just asking,” referring to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 20, who only confirmed her pregnancy after her daughter Stormi was born.

“No bitch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace,” Cardi B responded.

Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, drops midnight Friday. Her full Beats 1 interview airs 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET.