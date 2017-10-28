Cardi B is treating us all to a closer look at her stunning engagement ring.

On Friday, the rapper and Migos’ Offset got engaged onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia—and later she shared a 360° view of the 8-carat diamond on her Instagram.

“I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain’t a dream.Thank you God for all these blessings. Thank you babe @offsetyrn God really sent you to me,” she wrote alongside the video of her pear-shaped ring.

In a video of the proposal shared by the Wells Fargo Center on Twitter, Offset drops to one knee as fans scream wildly. Cardi B couldn’t contain her surprise or excitement, gesturing wildly as she stared at the ring he held out to her.

She appeared to say yes, despite the crowd’s cheers muffling her voice, with Offset standing up and calmly placing the ring on her finger. The rapper expressed her love by giving him a hug.

Shortly after the performance, Offset also shared a video of Cardi B’s 8-carat diamond ring on his Instagram story.

Cardi B followed up by sharing a photo of herself holding up the ring on Instagram, writing, “Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together “

The couple have been fending off engagement rumors for months, which began earlier this summer.

Cardi B quickly dispelled them, telling MTV during the 2017 VMA Pre-Show in August, “I’m a woman. Every woman, I think, wants to get married and wants to have children. It’s never too early to get married now. You know, if you want to propose to me, you can.”

When asked if she’d exert pressure on her partner to propose, the rapper said, “I don’t gotta put the pressure, you know what I’m saying? I put it down. Ain’t no pressure, baby!”

Cardi B and Offset began dating earlier this year.