Hear Camila Cabello’s Pair of Blazing New Summer Songs, ‘Havana’ and ‘OMG’

Camila Cabello teased her debut solo album in a major way Thursday, releasing not one, but two tracks primed for summer.

The Pharrell-produced “Havana” finds Cabello embracing her Cuban heritage and features Young Thug, while “OMG” has the former Fifth Harmony singer teaming up with co-writer Charli XCX for an attitude-filled club-banger featuring Migos rapper Quavo.

“i wanted to put 2 summer songs out off my album in honor of me going on the #24kMagicWorldTour this summer….,” tweeted Cabello, 20, who is hitting the road as Bruno Mars’s opening act this summer. “hope u love them.”

hear OMG and Havana on @Spotify tomorrow at 9:30 am pst and add it to ur favorite playlist 🌴🌼☀️🌴🌴🌴thank you @Spotify pic.twitter.com/jxfKOyqCG1 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 2, 2017

Cabello announced her debut solo album, The Hurting The Healing The Loving, in an emotional note in May, writing in part, “It’s a story of my journey from darkness into light, from a time when I was lost, to a time when I found myself again.”

Since then, the pop star has teased key tracks from her forthcoming LP, due Sept. 22, and has released her first single, “Crying in the Club.”

Listen to Cabello’s new tunes above.

