Camila Cabello Says Touring with Taylor Swift and Charli XCX Will Be 'Like a Big Slumber Party'

Camila Cabello is gearing up for a good time on tour with Taylor Swift and Charli XCX this summer.

The 21-year-old “Havana” singer could barely contain her excitement when discussing the upcoming Reputation Stadium Tour, which will see her serve as friend Swift’s opening act.

“For me, it’s a dream come true. When I first met her four years ago, I was like, ‘I really love you,'” she told ET on the carpet of the iHeartRadio Music Awards Sunday. The pair originally met at the MTV Video Music Awards years before. “I was like, ‘Man, I really look up to you. You really inspire me.’ She was one of the people that made me wanna start songwriting, so it’s really amazing.”

Camila Cabello and Taylor Swift Kevin Mazur/Getty

Add Charli XCX, the one-woman British hit-making factory, into the mix and fun is bound to happen. “I’m, like, really looking forward to the tour hangs, you know? It’s going to be like a big slumber party.”

Swift announced her support acts earlier this month in a video posted to her social media accounts.

I have a very exciting update to share… @Camila_Cabello and @charli_xcx will be the opening acts on the #reputationStadiumTour!!! pic.twitter.com/LAjmecVOrJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2018

“Hey guys, this is a Reputation Stadium Tour update, and I’ve been wanting to tell you this for a really long time. But, the opening acts on the Reputation Stadium Tour will be Charli XCX and Camila Cabello,” Swift, 28, said in a video posted on Twitter. “So, I’m really excited, I hope you are too, and I can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to see them — really excited just about the whole thing, in general.”

Swift’s tour will kick off in May. The “End Game” singer has been teasing the upcoming concerts online, giving fans a sneak peek on Instagram.

“Repu-hearsals,” Swift captioned a Feb. 12 post of herself standing in front of a room full of sound equipment and a keyboard.