Camila Cabello Reveals She's 'Never Been Happier' Romantically — but Plans to 'Keep Things Mine'

Even though Camila Cabello isn’t planning on spilling all the details about her love life anytime soon, she can’t deny how happy she is right now.

During an appearance on The Dan Wootton Interview podcast, the 21-year-old singer shared that she was “really, really happy” about her romantic life, adding that she felt “like I’ve never been happier in my life.”

Cabello was spotted kissing relationship coach Matthew Hussey, 30, on a beach in Mexico in February.

Camila Cabello; Matthew Hussey Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media; Cindy Ord/Getty

But while Cabello’s in a good place romantically, she plans to keep her relationship out of the public spotlight.

“Foy my sanity, and for the sanity of the people I care about, you gotta keep some things sacred,” she told the podcast host. “I need to keep some things mine for them to be special — and just to protect that.”

“But yeah, to answer your question, I’m really happy,” she added.

The former member of Fifth Harmony‘s reticence to discuss her private life isn’t anything new. In 2017 she opened up to Latina about why she’s been so cautious.

“I get why people are interested in my love life, but I don’t want to give people that piece of me because it is the most important part,” she explained.

Later in the podcast, Cabello also discussed why she feels so protective of her friend Taylor Swift.

Asked whether she had been bothered by the rumors that Swift was behind the 21-year-old’s decision to leave Fifth Harmony, Cabello shared that she had been irritated because her friend had nothing to do with her choice and didn’t deserve people saying negative things about her.

“I guess it just annoyed me that people were giving her flack for that because she’s my friend and to be honest with you, she’s never ever had anything to do with that,” Cabello explained, adding that when the pair hang out they mostly “talk about love and boys.”

Camila Cabello and Taylor Swift Kevin Mazur/Getty

“Our friendship is so like, innocent in that way. It’s so pure,” she continued, adding that “I so fiercely protect my friendships with people in the industry who are like that.”

Cabello will be heading out on Swift’s upcoming Reputation Stadium Tour, opening up for her friend alongside Charli XCX this summer.