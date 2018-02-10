Camila Cabello Has a New Beau! Singer Spotted Kissing Dating Coach Matthew Hussey in Mexico

Camilla Cabello may have a new love interest.

The “Havana” singer, 20, was spotted kissing relationship coach Matthew Hussey, 30, on a beach in Mexico as seen in photos published by E! News on Friday.

Cabello and Hussey showed plenty of PDA as the former Fifth Harmony band member – dressed in a black bikini, polka dot cover-up and white sunhat – walked hand-in-hand on the sand with the British dating expert, who wore a grey and white striped shirt, navy board shorts and sunglasses.

Hussey is best known as a New York Times bestselling author and “love-life strategist” who has appeared on Cosmopolitan magazine and Good Morning America.

Last February, Cabello, who was previously romantically linked to singer Shawn Mendes, revealed that she has “never” really been in love.

“I’ve literally never had a long-term relationship,” she told Seventeen. “So when I show people my songs, they’re like, ‘Who’s this about? I’ve never seen you with a boy ever.’ I make all of these fantasies in my head,” she said.

Adding, “There’s this constant theme of unrequited love and me loving people from afar.”

In January, the pop star released her debut solo album, Camila, after parting ways with Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei and Dinah Jane at the end of 2016.

“I’d spent almost a year making this album, and I really didn’t stop until I felt like I was ready to close this chapter,” Cabello told PEOPLE last month. “I was like, “If I’m gonna do this my way, I’m gonna do it my way.”