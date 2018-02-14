Surprise! Camila Cabello Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour

Fresh from landing her first No. 1 solo album, Camila Cabello is set to hit the road.
On Wednesday, the former Fifth Harmony singer announced dates for her first-ever headlining tour, Never Be The Same, named after her hit song.
“question #1: will you be my valentine? question #2: wanna come fly with me? 🔮🔮🔮⚡⚡⚡⚡ #NeverBeTheSameTour presale starts tomorrow and general on sale is Friday. all dates at camilacabello.com,” Cabello, 20, wrote on Instagram.
Kicking off April 9 in Vancouver, the tour will take Cabello to 20 venues in North America and Europe before wrapping up in Amsterdam on June 13.
Having already wowed audiences at famed New York City venue Madison Square Garden — she was part of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour in late 2017 — Cabello has had a lot of preparation for her own tour, and she’s got new music to share. In January, her debut album, Camila, claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. Concurrently, her smash single “Havana” became her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100.
In a wide-ranging interview with PEOPLE, the 20-year-old shared her feelings about her seemingly quick rise to success after departing Fifth Harmony in December 2016. “There’s definitely a lot of those pinch-me moments, which are super cool,” she said. “People that I grew up with that made me want to pick up a guitar and start writing songs — they’re people that I have friendships with. It’s amazing and weird and surreal and crazy.”
See her complete list of tour dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. According to a press release, a portion of the proceeds from sales of VIP packages will benefit the Children’s Health Fund. Visit Cabello’s official website for more information.
Monday, April 9, 2018
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Orpheum Theatre
Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Seattle, WA
The Paramount Theatre
Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Portland, OR
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Friday, April 13, 2018
Oakland, CA
Fox Theater
Saturday, April 14, 2018
Los Angeles, CA
Hollywood Palladium
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Denver, CO
Paramount Theatre
Friday, April 20, 2018
Minneapolis, MN
State Theatre
Saturday, April 21, 2018
Milwaukee, WI
Riverside Theater
Sunday, April 22, 2018
Chicago, IL
Riviera Theater
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Saint Louis, MO
The Pageant
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Detroit, MI
The Fillmore Detroit
Friday, April 27, 2018
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
Saturday, April 28, 2018
Montreal, QC, Canada
M Telus
Sunday, April 29, 2018
Boston, MA
Orpheum Theatre
Tuesday, May 1, 2018
Philadelphia, PA
The Fillmore
Friday, May 4, 2018
New York, NY
Terminal 5
Tuesday, June 5, 2018
Glasgow, UK
Glasgow O2 Academy
Wednesday, June 6, 2018
Birmingham, UK
Birmingham O2 Academy
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
London, UK
O2 Academy Brixton
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Amsterdam, NL
AFAS Live