Surprise! Camila Cabello Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour

Fresh from landing her first No. 1 solo album, Camila Cabello is set to hit the road.

On Wednesday, the former Fifth Harmony singer announced dates for her first-ever headlining tour, Never Be The Same, named after her hit song.

“question #1: will you be my valentine? question #2: wanna come fly with me? 🔮🔮🔮⚡⚡⚡⚡ #NeverBeTheSameTour presale starts tomorrow and general on sale is Friday. all dates at camilacabello.com,” Cabello, 20, wrote on Instagram.

Kicking off April 9 in Vancouver, the tour will take Cabello to 20 venues in North America and Europe before wrapping up in Amsterdam on June 13.

Having already wowed audiences at famed New York City venue Madison Square Garden — she was part of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour in late 2017 — Cabello has had a lot of preparation for her own tour, and she’s got new music to share. In January, her debut album, Camila, claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. Concurrently, her smash single “Havana” became her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

In a wide-ranging interview with PEOPLE, the 20-year-old shared her feelings about her seemingly quick rise to success after departing Fifth Harmony in December 2016. “There’s definitely a lot of those pinch-me moments, which are super cool,” she said. “People that I grew up with that made me want to pick up a guitar and start writing songs — they’re people that I have friendships with. It’s amazing and weird and surreal and crazy.”

See her complete list of tour dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. According to a press release, a portion of the proceeds from sales of VIP packages will benefit the Children’s Health Fund. Visit Cabello’s official website for more information.

Monday, April 9, 2018

Vancouver, BC, Canada

Orpheum Theatre

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Seattle, WA

The Paramount Theatre

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Portland, OR

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Friday, April 13, 2018

Oakland, CA

Fox Theater

Saturday, April 14, 2018

Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Palladium

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Denver, CO

Paramount Theatre

Friday, April 20, 2018

Minneapolis, MN

State Theatre

Saturday, April 21, 2018

Milwaukee, WI

Riverside Theater

Sunday, April 22, 2018

Chicago, IL

Riviera Theater

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Saint Louis, MO

The Pageant

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Detroit, MI

The Fillmore Detroit

Friday, April 27, 2018

Toronto, ON, Canada

Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

Saturday, April 28, 2018

Montreal, QC, Canada

M Telus

Sunday, April 29, 2018

Boston, MA

Orpheum Theatre

Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Philadelphia, PA

The Fillmore

Friday, May 4, 2018

New York, NY

Terminal 5

Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Glasgow, UK

Glasgow O2 Academy

Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Birmingham, UK

Birmingham O2 Academy

Tuesday, June 12, 2018

London, UK

O2 Academy Brixton

Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Amsterdam, NL

AFAS Live