Camila Cabello Brings 'Havana' Flavor to Jimmy Fallon's Classroom Instruments

It may be winter outside in New York City, but Camila Cabello brought “Havana” to Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show studio. The former Fifth Harmony member joined the late-night television show to revamp her sultry hit single with The Roots and a few classroom instruments.

Complete with melodica, xylophone, kazoo, ukulele, and lemon shaker, Fallon and Co. picked up the beat and brought a brighter tone to the song, which turned the slow, body-grinding track into a lively salsa number.

Cabello released her first post-Fifth Harmony album, The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving, earlier this month with “Havana” heralding its arrival. She’s since performed the track across the television landscape from the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York to The Ellen DeGeneres Show and now to Fallon.

Watch the Classroom Instruments band perform “Havana” in the video above.