Camila Cabello Perfroms Solo for the First Time Since Fifth Harmony Departure on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Camila Cabello is putting in work, work, work as a solo artist.

For the first time as a band-free lady, Cabello took the stage with rapper Machine Gun Kelly Monday for a live performance of her new single “Bad Things” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

While the track was released in October while Cabello was still a part of girl group Fifth Harmony, it reached its highest position on the charts this week as No. 6 on the Billboard Top 100.

Cabello parted ways with the X Factor formed band in December with hopes of pursing her career as a solo artist, but her former bandmates Normani Kordei, Lauren Juaregui, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke alleged they were informed of her decision only through her representatives. Cabello refuted those claims with a statement confirming “the girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour.”

Still calling themselves Fifth Harmony even while down one member, the women took the stage for the first time as a quartet during the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, where they took home the award for Favorite Group.