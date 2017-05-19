Camila Cabello Gets Sultry in a Bathtub for First Solo Single 'Crying in the Club' – Watch the Video

Don’t expect Camila Cabello to provide a tissue if you get emotional on the dance floor. As she croons in her first solo single, there “ain’t no crying in the club.”

Cabello’s music video for “Crying in the Club” – off her upcoming debut album, The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving – features the former Fifth Harmony member showing off her sultry side.

First in black and white, Cabello appears wet in a bathtub and emotionally belts, “I have questions for you.”

Soon, the beat changes to more of a club jam, while Cabello, appropriately hits the bar and color returns to the screen.

“Let the music lift you up like you’ve never been so high,” she sings while showing off her dance moves.

first song from the hurting the healing the loving, hope u guys love it, i can't wait for u to see the video 🌹#buycryingintheclubonitunes A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on May 18, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT

The song was co-written by Cabello and Sia, and produced by Benny Blanco, who is behind hits from artists like Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran.

Ahead of the release of “Crying in the Club,” Cabello told fans on Twitter that “the story behind the album starts with the second song that you’ll hear called ‘I have questions’ which I started writing in a hotel bathroom on tour a little over a year ago. I was completely broken during that time, I was in the kind of pain that’s uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud…”

She continued, “I couldn’t write another song for six months because writing meant I had to feel everything, and I wasn’t ready to do that yet.”

“So when I graduated from hotel bathrooms to studios to make my first album, I was making music about everything BUT what I was going through, it was like a secret burning on my tongue till one day I just could not run anymore. I pulled up the lyrics from the year before, and ‘I have questions’ was written.”

Cabello will perform the single at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday. Immediately after the live broadcast of the ceremony, Cabello will give an encore performance of another new song from her album, “I Have Questions,” for Comcast Xfinity X1 users.

The Billboard Music Awards airs live on May 21 (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.