Camila Cabello Claims the Top Spots on Both Billboard 200 and Hot 100

Just over a year since she parted ways with Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello has proved striking out on her own was worth the risk.

On Sunday, Billboard announced that her debut album, Camila, is debuting atop the Billboard 200 chart with 119,000 equivalent album units. This is the first time that a female artist’s full-length debut album has landed at No. 1 since Meghan Trainor released Title in 2015. The 20-year-old songstress is also the youngest person to debut at No. 1 on that chart since Shawn Mendes dropped Handwritten in 2015.

Monday brought even more good news: Cabello scored her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her Young Thug-assisted single “Havana.” Young Thug had never seen the top of the Hot 100 chart before this hip-swaying jam.

Camila Cabello Sara Jaye Weiss

RELATED VIDEO: Camila Cabello Talks Solo Stardom: ‘I Wanted to Do It My Way’

“I’d spent almost a year making this album, and I really didn’t stop until I felt like I was ready to close this chapter,” she told PEOPLE. “I was like, ‘If I’m gonna do this my way, I’m gonna do it my way.’”

Watch the clip for “Havana” above.