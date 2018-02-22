In addition to handing out prizes to top artists and best songs, the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards will honor some of the industry’s biggest names with special accolades.

Camila Cabello will be recognized as a female artist who “pushed boundaries with her music and message while inspiring her fans around the globe” with the first-ever iHeartRadio Fangirls Award, presented by L’Oréal Paris.

The Innovator Award is set to go to Chance the Rapper, celebrating his work in the music world as well as his dedication to helping social causes. In addition to his nonprofit SocialWorks, which helps his hometown of Chicago and their education system, Chance recently joined forces with Barack Obama and NBA star Steph Curry for a new PSA for My Brother’s Keeper Alliance (MBK), the former president’s organization with encourages opportunities for young men of color.

Jon Bon Jovi, Camila Cabello and Chance the Rapper Gary Gershoff/Getty; David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Bon Jovi will be honored for their long career in the music business with the very first iHeartRadio Icon Award “for their global impact on pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.”

The band, led by New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi, has also been added to the awards show’s lineup of performers.

They join the already star-studded list of previously announced artists taking the stage, including Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Charlie Puth and the Backstreet Boys.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards, hosted by DJ Khaled and Hailey Baldwin, will air live from The Forum in Los Angeles on March 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TBS, TNT and truTV.