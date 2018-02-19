Camila Cabello still doesn’t know what to think about the memorable moment when Blue Ivy Carter told her parents to simmer down during Cabello’s speech at the Grammy Awards this year.

“I had a moment of insecurity,” the 20-year-old “Havana” singer revealed during a recent interview with BBC Radio 1. “I surprised myself. I was like, ‘What does that mean?’ ” she continued, adding, “Do you think she didn’t like my speech?”

The former Fifth Harmony member went on to say she actually had to stop herself from over-analyzing the moment. “I literally stopped. I was like, ‘I’m not gonna think about that.’ ”

Carter caught everybody’s attention during the awards ceremony in January after six-year-old adorably motioned for Beyoncé and JAY-Z to quiet down as they applauded during Cabello’s moving speech about growing up as an immigrant.

As the couple — who welcomed twins in June — clapped, Blue was shown putting up her hand and gesturing toward both her mother and father.

“Blue let them know who’s really IN CHARGE HERE,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the clip of the cute moment.

Blue really told Beyoncé and Jay Z to calm down 💀 pic.twitter.com/BrTHWNr9ix — therfboart (@beyupdates_) January 29, 2018

RELATED: A Peek Inside Camila Cabello’s Upcoming Tour

Fortunately for Cabello, the 20-year-old revealed that at the time, she had no idea what was happening in the front row.

“Thank God that I didn’t look down at the crowd while that was happening,” she said, adding that “just seeing them there” would have been too overwhelming. “The good thing is I’d just come off of Kesha’s performance so I didn’t have time to think about it,” she added.

Last week, Cabello announced the dates for her first-ever headlining tour, Never Be The Same, which kicks off April 9 in Vancouver, Canada. Named for the lead track off her debut solo album Camila, the trek will include over 20 concerts in North America and Europe before wrapping up June 13 in Amsterdam.