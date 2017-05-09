Calvin Harris’ Next Album Features Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and More

EDM superstar Calvin Harris will release his fifth album next month. Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, his first full-length since 2014’s Motion, drops June 30.

Harris announced the news Tuesday afternoon via a Twitter video that also detailed the album’s extensive roster of guests. Katy Perry, Future, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, Big Sean, Travis Scott, Kehlani, Khalid, Schoolboy Q, D.R.A.M., Lil Yachty, Jessie Reyez, and PARTYNEXTDOOR will all appear on the project.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 will also feature Frank Ocean, Migos, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, and Ariana Grande, who have appeared on the two singles Harris has already released this year.

ALBUM COMING JUNE 30 pic.twitter.com/zHJpBRdpqq — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) May 9, 2017

In January, Harris teased that he’d release 10 new songs in 2017. He kicked things off in February with “Slide,” which features Ocean and Migos and currently sits at No. 30 on the Hot 100. Harris then shared “Heatstroke” — a collaboration with Grande, Thug, and Williams — in March.

Though Harris hasn’t released a full-length since Motion, he ruled the charts last year with the Rihanna-featuring “This Is What You Came For,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 — and was written by Harris’ ex, Taylor Swift.

This article originally appeared in Ew.com