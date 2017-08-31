Houston rapper Bun B and music business titan Scooter Braun are planning a benefit concert to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, the Associated Press reports.

Braun — who manages Justin Bieber and produced Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert — is working on bringing together a lineup for the Houston benefit, a representative for the rapper told the Associated Press.

The rep said Braun — who has worked with fellow Houston native Beyoncé — “is actively working on gathering talent and organizing logistics for the event,” and added that the concert is tentatively scheduled to air on four national networks on Sept. 12.

The concert announcement comes as A-list musicians, actors and athletes continue to pledge their support for the those affected by the hurricane.

On Thursday, Miley Cyrus announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she’s donating $500,000 through her Happy Hippie Foundation. Texas native Selena Gomez pledged a donation and Demi Lovato, who tweeted that she donated $50,000 to a CrowdRise campaign along with good friend Nick Jonas. DNCE have also joined the campaign.

Houston Texas defensive end star J.J. Watt, who has been consistently updating his Twitter account with the new amount donations for his online crowdsourcing campaign, tweeted on Thursday that he had reached the $12 million mark — a significant increase from his initial $200,000 mark. Earlier in the day — when donations had reached $10 million — he praised those who had donated to his crowdsourcing campaign.

“$10 MILLION!!! Absolutely incredible. The most difficult times bring out the best in humanity,” Watt wrote for his recent Twitter video post.

Kim Kardashian West pledged to donate $500,000, along with her sisters and mother, Kris Jenner. Other stars continued with giving back earlier in the week, including Miranda Lambert, Ruby Rose and Kevin Hart.

Hart had urged his fellow celebrities to give back, creating a hurricane relief fund and challenging friends like JAY-Z and Chris Brown to give at least $25,000. Brown, 28, accepted the challenge, but increased the amount to $100,000.

Hurricane Harvey left dozens dead and thousands displaced. The Houston southeast portion of Harris County were also slammed with catastrophic flooding, in the days following the storm. At least 300,000 people were also left without power as a result of the hurricane’s high winds and flooding.