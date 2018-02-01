Blues Legend Buddy Guy Re-Records His Classic 'Skin Deep' to Benefit Playing for Change

For most of us, “the blues” are a music genre, or a mood. For Buddy Guy, they’re as much a part of him as the air he breathes. At 81, the legendary guitarist is one of the last surviving of the mid-20th-century bluesmen who migrated from the American South to Chicago, started playing their music on electric instruments, and changed the course of music forever. Perusing some of the titles in Guy’s discography — A Man and the Blues, Pleading the Blues, Damn, Right I’ve Got the Blues — you get an idea of how the music has impacted him, but it’s a little harder to understand how it worked the other way around.

The standard narrative arc of Guy’s career is that he was a hidden treasure for most of it: Though signed to the landmark Chicago blues label Chess Record, the artists he backed on recordings — like Muddy Waters, Koko Taylor, Howlin’ Wolf and Little Walter — enjoyed a higher profile than Guy while the blues were undergoing their U.K.-assisted resurgence in the 1960s. And while Guy’s playing and wild performances — playing guitar with his teeth, soloing as he strutted along the length of the bar top — earned him praise from giants of the instrument like Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eric Clapton, Guy languished in the lower echelons of blues fame until 1991, with Damn, Right, which won him a Grammy and went gold. Since then, Guy has enjoyed his rightful elder statesman status, though it’s hardly kept him from working: He continues touring, recording and playing all over the world, preaching and pleading the blues to whoever will listen.

It’s that evangelical spirit that made Guy a natural fit for Playing for Change. Founded in 2002 by Mark Johnson and Whitney Kroenke with the goal of connecting people and cultures from around the world through the power of music, PFC came to most of the world’s attention with a 2008 cover of “Stand By Me” that featured musicians from all over the world all over the world, the video for which went massively viral. Since then, they’ve founded the PFC Band, which promotes the organization’s mission with live shows, and the PFC Foundation, a separate 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to building music and art schools for children around the world.

Listen to the Music (out April 20) is PFC’s fourth album. Following their popular formula, the songs are multi-tracked by multiple artists and videotaped at picturesque locations around the world. Fifty percent of net profit from the sales of the album will be donated to the PFC Foundation. The first song and video from the album, a re-recording of a tune of Guy’s, debuts in time for Black History Month. PEOPLE spoke to the guitarist about the track, called “Skin Deep,” and his legacy.

How did you get involved with Playing for Change?

It just came to me. After we did the album, we had this song that was kinda about … people. This song came up with my producer — it was something that my mother had told me as a little child that touched some people. I had a bus driver who just passed away, he said, “Man, you should have made this song in the ’60s, it would have sold millions of copies.” But I was just trying to make a pretty good song to keep the blues alive.

So how did your mother inspire the song?

Well, what happened was, I was between nine and 11 years old. We didn’t have electricity, and she was combing her hair in the mirror — matter of fact, I speak to her onstage every night before I play this song — one afternoon when the sun was going down, and I peeped at her in the mirror and I said — I was just playing — “Mama, you good-lookin’.” And she said, “Son, that’s only skin deep.”

I was on the bus talking with my producer and he said, “Man, you write songs without even knowing it,” and he was noting down what we were talking about and when we got to the studio he came up with this song. You know, you take a person down to the skeleton, down the bones — you can’t tell if they were black or white.

What made you decide to play the electric sitar on the song?

I’m always trying to do something with the blues to keep it alive. You do everything you can to make the music something that people can get at. So I’d heard the sitar on a Stevie Wonder song [“Signed Sealed Delivered” and “I Was Made to Love Her”], and when I found out they’d made one into a guitar, I figured, “Well, I’m gonna try one,” and so I did.

The video was filmed at your club in Chicago, but you’re still out touring, right?

Oh, yeah, man! I don’t know nothing else left to do. We lost B.B. King, we’re losing blues clubs across the world … there ain’t many blues clubs across the world no more and there ain’t many blues musicians across the world no more. The young people only go by role models — my children didn’t even know who I was until they were 21! But thank God now we can play these big festivals like in New Orleans or the big outdoor one here [in Chicago] … now I get people, 5, 6, 7, years old who come up to me and say, “I didn’t know who you were but I heard what Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton said about you.” I’m just trying to keep it going.

Your son Greg also plays, right?

Yeah! He’s done pretty good. That’s what I’m kinda talkin’ about it. I remember one Fourth of July, he was about 11 or 12 and Michael Jackson was the hottest thing on radio in those days, and I had a record player out in the yard; he’d be playing Michael Jackson and every time someone would put on one of my records he’d snatch it off, you know, he didn’t wanna hear that. But then when he turned 21 and came into the club he said, “Oh my God, I didn’t know you could play like that.” Night before last I was teasing him about that — right after he turned 21 and saw me he said, “Dad, I want a guitar now.”

You mentioned B.B. King earlier — were you two still in touch before he died?

Oh, yes. Matter of fact, I went to try and see him when he was on his way out; I went out to Vegas but there was some confusion and they wouldn’t let me see him. I was in Arizona when he fell sick here in Chicago, and they came to my dressing room and told me and so I was trying to get ahold of him, and finally I got an answer the next day, from him, that said, “Buddy, I’m doing pretty good, but if I were home in Chicago, I’d cook me some chitlins and feel better.” [Laughs] And that made me feel pretty good but then by the time I went out to Vegas he wasn’t okay and I didn’t get to see him.

You were on Chess Records, but that wasn’t your first label, right?

I came here [Chicago] in 1957 and I think my first 45 was in 1958 on a label called Cobra. And I did 45s on Cobra, then that label died and that’s when Chess came back to me, because I came to Chicago to try to get with Chess, because he had Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Sonny Boy [Williamson], and all of them. And they didn’t listen to me then ’cause they said I was playing too loud or so on. But after [Cobra] died, me and Otis Rush went to Chess Records and that was 1960.

Man, your memory…

Well, I’m trying to hold on to it! Before B.B. died, he had started repeating songs, so I’m telling me people if I start doing that, don’t be afraid to remind me: “Buddy, you’re singing the same song.” And that’s when I know it’ll be time to give it up. You keep living, man, them brains ain’t like they was. I can’t remember songs the way I used to, and I can see that as clear as day, because when I was 21, you could write me a song and I could look at it for 10 minutes and throw it away and go in the studio and record it, now I gotta study a song for a month and a half before I can memorize it.

How are your hands?

Well, I told my daughter the other night, “Thank God for Advil.” But you know the fans still come, and I tell ’em, I have people laugh, “I used to jump outta bed like you dive off a diving board in a swimming pool, now you got to pull one leg out out a time.”

I’ve seen you play just about everything: Electric, acoustic, slide, now this sitar — which is your favorite?

Please believe me, I love ’em all. But when I was coming up, I didn’t make enough money — I couldn’t afford to play whichever one I wanted, so I wanted to get the one that could take the wear and tear. And I saw the late great Guitar Slim playing a Strat — and I had never seen a solid [-body guitar] — and I noticed that he’d dropped it and thrown it away. And you can’t do an acoustic guitar like that, so I fell in love with the Strat then. And I think it was about ’68 or ’69 and my Strat flew off the top of the car — we didn’t have a van — and I thought it had broken up. So I went and laid down in the road to keep the next car from running over it and when I picked it up, the E was just a little flat — it was still in tune. So I been playing a Strat for the rest of my life.

When did you add the polka dots?

Well, you know, when I left Louisiana on September the 25th, 1957, my mother and father had five children, and I was the first boy leaving. My mother had had a stroke about five, six years before I left, and I knew she was gonna be sad about me leaving Louisiana, so I lied to her and said, “I’m gonna go to Chicago and make a lot of money” — not playing the guitar, because I didn’t think I was good enough; I still don’t think I’m good enough — “and I’m gonna get a polka-dot Cadillac and come back down here driving in a polka-dot Cadillac.” And I knew I was lying to her. And she passed away before I got my little break and I never got a chance to tell her that I felt bad about lying to her. And it took them about 10, 15 years to figure out how they could put the polka dots on the guitar, but I’ve had ’em since then.