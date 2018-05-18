Between the seven members of BTS, there’s never a shortage of love.

The Korean boyband sat down with PEOPLE Now to discuss their third studio album Love Yourself: Tear, when they, instead, decided to reveal what they love most about each other.

“I love your dance,” RM (Rap Monster) says to J.Hope, going on to tell Jimin, “I love your smile [and] I love your face when you dance.”

The members of BTS pose with their award for Top Social Artist during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21, 2017. Getty Images

Check out PEOPLE’s full Billboard Music Awards coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

“I love you,” Jin says to Suga, patting him on the shoulder.

And they’re encouraging their fan army to join them in discovering that self-love, as well.

RELATED: K-Pop Band BTS Says They Want Learn to Love Themselves ‘Together with Our Fans’

“It’s really hard, especially this time, because we always see other people in social media like Instagram, Twitter, so we always compare ourselves to others,” says RM. “I think this album and all these performances, we’re telling them ‘let’s find the way to love ourselves together’ — we want to find a way, together with our fans.”

After bringing down the house during last year’s American Music Awards when they made their American stage debut, the band is gearing up to perform their new single “Fake Love” during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, where they’re nominated for the Top Social Artist award for the second year in a row.

Because American culture has greatly influenced their career and worldwide success, the members opened up about the long list of music icons they wish to collaborate in the future.

RELATED: BTS Reveals They’ve Spoken to Shawn Mendes and Troye Sivan About Potential Collaborations

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“Charlie Puth, Troye Sivan, Drake, Shawn Mendes, DJ Khaled, Khalid,” the members say in unison.

“I think we’ve talked with Troye Sivan and maybe Shawn Mendes, too, but we’ll see what happens next,” says RM.