People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content
Emmy Awards
The Gowns! The Surprise Cameos! See PEOPLE's Complete Coverage of the Emmys

Music

BTS Is Back with New Album, Music Video for ‘DNA’

By @ericrennerbrown

Posted on

K-pop stars BTS returned in a big way Monday, releasing their hotly anticipated album, Love Yourself: ‘Her’, along with a new single, “DNA,” and a corresponding music video.

The seismically popular ensemble debuted “DNA” at 6 p.m. in Korea, meaning it was available beginning at 5 a.m. ET. As a press release notes, the song’s video “reaches its climax during the choreography scene when all seven BTS members hold hands together and connect as one like DNA.”

Since releasing their first material just over four years ago, BTS has taken over the K-pop world; no K-pop album has charted as high on Billboard‘s albums chart as their 2016 project Wings, which peaked at No. 26.

Though BTS returned with a blitz of material on Monday, they’re just getting started. The group will globally broadcast a “comeback show” on Sept. 21, where they’ll debut new material. And Love Yourself: ‘Her’ represents only the first installment in their new Love Yourself series of releases.

Watch the “DNA” video and stream Love Yourself: ‘Her’ above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com