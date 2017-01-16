Bryan Tanaka Says Seeing Mariah Carey and James Packer Together Is a ‘Big Reality Check’

Reality bites.

Mariah Carey‘s backup dancer (and rumored beau) Bryan Tanaka struggled to watch the pop star cuddle up to her then-fiancé James Packer on Sunday’s episode of Mariah’s World.

The E! docu-series showed Carey, 46, and Tanaka, 33, spending some quality time together on her European tour — even though the dancer was injured and Carey’s manager was ready to send him home due to his inability to perform.

However, the flirtatious friendship comes to a halt when Packer arrives at a birthday party for Carey’s manager. The couple were being “touchy feely,” leaving Tanaka devastated.

“Seeing Mariah and James connect is super weird for me because I haven’t really seen it before,” Tanaka, who admitted he was falling for the pop star, said. “I feel like I’ve been living in this fantasy for a while and all of a sudden this is like a big reality check.”

Carey was also struggling with the situation.

“I don’t know what to do,” she said of being at the party with her then-fiancé and Tanaka. “This is crazy.”

The episode also showed the iconic singer having her final fitting for her wedding gown, with 5-year-old daughter Monroe and Tanaka along for the ride.

“Seeing in Mariah in that dress, it’s definitely a wake-up call. I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, wedding,’ ” Tanaka shared.

Since Carey and Packer split in October, the mother of two (with ex Nick Cannon) has been cozying up to Tanaka.

Over the weekend, the duo were spotted holding hands after a night on the town in London.

Just a few days ago, the rumored couple were spotted spending time together in Los Angeles. Before crossing the pond, the two were seen leaving a sushi restaurant in Malibu.