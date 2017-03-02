Bruno Mars Unveils Video for ‘That’s What I Like’

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Bruno Mars has given his fans just what they like.

Wednesday night, the Grammy Award winner unleashed the video for “That’s What I Like.” The track, which is currently in the top five of Billboard’s Hot 100, is the second single off of the singer’s platinum album 24K Magic.

While Mars appears in the video solo, he’s joined onscreen by black-and-white animations that appear as he dances across the screen.

The singer had been teasing the video throughout the day, even tweeting only two hours before its release, that he had just finished shooting it.

In the last few weeks, the song has already gotten plenty of high-profile showcases. Mars performed “That’s What I Like” at this month’s Grammy Awards and last week’s BRIT Awards.