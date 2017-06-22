WATCH: Bruno Mars Releases Behind the Scenes Look at Rehearsal for His Prince Tribute at the Grammys

Bruno Mars is honoring the upcoming 33rd anniversary of Prince‘s Purple Rain album with a look at the rehearsals for his tribute at the 59th Grammy Awards.

“33 years ago this Sunday, Prince and his band, The Revolution, released Purple Rain, one of the most important albums of all time,” Mars wrote in the description of the video released Thursday on his YouTube account.

“To celebrate the anniversary weekend, here’s a behind the scenes look at us rehearsing for the tribute we did at the 59th Grammy Awards.”

In the video, Mars, 31, is seeing dancing and singing away to Prince’s classic “Let’s Go Crazy.”

In February, the “Versace on the Floor” singer helped the Grammys crowd commemorate Prince with a rousing rendition of some of the icon’s greatest hits.

Mars channeled Prince’s style as well, performing in a sparkly, purple suit and white blouse.