Bruno Mars Tries Out Some Koala-Themed Pick-Up Lines While Struggling to Keep a Straight Face

Bruno Mars is known for his finesse — even when he breaks out the koala-inspired pickup lines.

While making a stop in Australia during his 24K Magic World Tour, Mars cuddled up alongside a koala and shared a few flirty puns that would make any marsupial-lover blush.

“Sup girl, maybe I can get your phone number so I can koala you up sometime,” the 32-year-old said while George Michael’s seductive classic “Careless Whisper” could be heard playing in the background.

Trying his best to keep a straight face and not break out into laughter, Mars took a moment to compose himself before adding, “Take you on vacation, sip on some Piña Koalas. ‘Cus I don’t believe in quantity, I believe in koala-ty.”

While puns may not be the way to everybody’s heart, there was one person who seemed to be won over by Mars’ unique flirting technique: the koala next to him!

Towards the end of the Mars’ video, the koala learned over and started nuzzling the 32-year-old’s face.

“When it comes to spittin that hot fire 🔥 I’m over koalafied! Thank you Australia for everything!!” he captioned the hilarious video.

In February, Mars announced he was extending his world tour — which began over a year ago in March 2017 — with a final North American leg featuring his “Finesse” collaborator Cardi B.

After the pair’s ‘90s inspired performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards, where Mars ended up winning six awards, the 25-year-old thanked Mars for featuring her on the track by offering up one of her organs.

“I want to thank you Soo much ! I don’t even know how !” she captioned a shot of the performance on Instagram. “Maybe one day you’ll need a kidney 😂I got you 💪🏾”