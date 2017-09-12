Bruno Mars to Premiere His First TV Special 24K Magic Live at the Apollo in November

Bruno Mars is coming to TV!

The Grammy-winning singer, 31, will premiere his first-ever primetime television special, Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo, on Nov. 29 on CBS.

Mars, who also executive produced the project with Late Late Show executive producer Ben Winston, taped the special at the legendary New York City theater on Saturday.

The two-time Super Bowl performer previously teased tickets to a “secret New York Show” with limited information.

Mars was spotted treating attendees to live performances of his singles ‘That’s What I Like” and “24K Magic” atop the Apollo’s landmark marquee.

In addition, he and his band, the Hooligans, taped segments with locals on the streets for behind-the-scenes footage and never-before-seen performances specifically for the broadcast.

“For me, Bruno Mars is the greatest performer in the world,” Winston said in a press release. “To be producing his first television special is a true honor. This will be a special show and a special night.”

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic at the Apollo airs on Wednesday, Nov. 29 on CBS at 10 p.m. EST.

Mars kicks off another leg of his 24K Magic Tour, with opening act Dua Lipa, in Charlotte, N.C. on Sept. 14.