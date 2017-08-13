Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million to Flint: ‘I’m Very Thankful to The Michigan Audience’

Bruno Mars will be donating $1 million dollars to aide victims of the Flint Water crisis, the singer announced during a recent performance.

During his Saturday concert in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Mars revealed to the audience that he would be making the donation.

“I’m very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause,” Mars said in a statement.

“Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster,” he continued. “As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.”

Lead poisoning from the city’s drinking water has plagued the residents of Flint, with children and infants taking the brunt of the effects, for several years. The above-average levels of led in water began to appear in 2014 after the city began using the Flint River as its source of water.

The “That’s What I Like” singer and Live Nation are redirecting funds from the 24K Magic Tour Detroit show to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint, an organization that is working to provide assistance to those affected by the Flint Water Crisis.

Mars has been performing around the globe on his recent sold-out tour. The tour kicked off its North American leg in Las Vegas following three months in Europe.

RELATED VIDEO: Bruno Mars Meets Girl Who ReLearned To Talk Because Of His Songs

SO EXCITED TO BE OPENING FOR @BRUNOMARS THIS SUMMER!! every night I'm gonna be peering out from side stage trying to learn as much as I can — camila (@Camila_Cabello) June 27, 2017

for years I've looked up to Bruno as a vocalist, musician, entertainer and artist, so….. im geeked⚡️⚡️❣️❣️❣️ — camila (@Camila_Cabello) June 27, 2017

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello has been opening for Mars during his US tour this summer.

“SO EXCITED THAT I’M OPENING FOR @BRUNOMARS THIS SUMMER!!!!!!,” Cabello wrote for an Instagram video announcing the tour dates. “Every night I’m gonna be peering out from side stage trying to learn as much as I can because for years I’ve looked up to Bruno as a vocalist, musician, entertainer and artist, I’m so honored and excited to be able to open up these shows!!”

Cabello’s run — which started July 20 in San Jose, California — will end on August 22 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Starting in September, Dua Lipa will take over and join Mars going into 2018.