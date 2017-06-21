Bruno Mars Proves He Hasn’t Aged in This Adorable Throwback Photo

Bruno Mars has always had swag.

The “Just the Way You Are” singer, 31, posted an early throwback photo to his Instagram account on Wednesday, sharing with his fans what the crooner looked like before fame.

“When you’re too impatient for Throwback Thursday so you fully embrace Way Back Wednesday. #1989,” Mars wrote in the caption.

In the black and white photo, Mars is the perfect impersonation of a young Elvis Presley. holding a small guitar toy while sitting in the back of a car.

And it doesn’t seem that time has changed Mars much; he still has the same flawless head of hair.

I told you Atlanta! I got you! 😎🎶 pic.twitter.com/ZtLnBHgGBN — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) June 20, 2017

Mars announced on Wednesday that he would be headlining the Music Midtown festival in Atlanta, Georgia this September, along with Mumford & Sons, Future, Blink 182 and Wiz Khalifa, among others.

“I told you Atlanta! I got you!” Mars tweeted to fans after the lineup was revealed.