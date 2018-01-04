Bruno Mars Releases New Remix of 'Finesse' Featuring Cardi B

Bruno Mars and Cardi B are swinging full force into 2018.

The five-time Grammy winner and the rapper, 25, released their first collaboration together, titled “Finesse,” 30 minutes ahead of its midnight release on Thursday. Originally released on Mars’ 2016 album, 24K Magic, the song has a new jack-swing inspired beat and plenty of drums.

The music video also debuts Fresh Prince of Bel-Air-inspired themes, with both stars in colorful gear and boasting paint brushes as they dance in a ’90s-set with cement floors.

Mars, 32, released the artwork for the song on Instagram Wednesday, writing, “Start your 2018 with Big Bronx Boogie Herself @iamcardib and me Midnight Tonight EST #Finesse.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also shared the photo on Instagram, writing, “Oh Hey @brunomars!!!! Finesse!! Drops tonight, midnight!! ITS AMAZZZZIIIINGGG.”

Mars earned six total Grammy Award nominations for 24K Magic including album of the year, record of the year and song of the year for “That’s What I Like.” Cardi B also earned herself an impressive two nominations this year in the best rap song and best rap performance categories.

“Finesse” is the latest of Cardi B’s musical collaborations to make a splash on the music scene. Her musical efforts with other artists, including her own breakthrough single “Bodak Yellow,” placed the Bronx-born singer as the first rapper in history to place her first three Billboard Hot 100 entries in the chart’s Top 10 simultaneously.

She joins only the Beatles and Ashanti in achieving the accomplishment. Her songs in the Top 10 include G-Eazy’s “No Limit,” featuring A$AP Rocky at number four, “MotorSport” with Migos and Nicki Minaj at number seven, and “Bodak Yellow” at number 10.

“Bodak Yellow” had fallen out of the Billboard Top 10, but on Tuesday it moved up two places, allowing her to clinch the honor. The rapper celebrated the feat with a triumphant Instagram video, dancing around in nothing but sweatpants and a bra in front of Christmas decorations.

“What a great way to start my Year. Thank you Lord,” she captioned the video where she announced her victory. “Only you and i know how much i pray to you. These last few weeks been too much for me but my Lord always find a way to uplift me. Thank you to my fans, DJS, Team for the support. Thanks to all the artist who featured me In these songs and thanks guys for showing my second single BARTIER CARDI some love I love you.”