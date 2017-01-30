People

Bruce Springsteen Speaks Out Against Donald Trump’s ‘Muslim Ban’

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22: Bruce Springsteen talks with the media following his sound check at Perth Arena on January 22, 2017 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

President Donald Trump’s executive order forbidding entry to the United States by refugees and other citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries was protested heavily at airports around the country this weekend. Now, celebrities are adding their voices to the mix as well. During a Monday concert in Adelaide, Australia, Bruce Springsteen addressed the crowd and spoke out against the so-called Muslim ban.

“Tonight, we want to add our voices to the thousands of Americans who are protesting at airports around our country the Muslim ban and the detention of foreign nationals and refugees,” Springsteen said. “America is a nation of immigrants and we find this anti-democratic and fundamentally un-American.”

The Boss then declared, “This is an immigrant’s song,” before launching into “American Land,” a rousing jig Springsteen made by combining a poem by a 19th-century American steelworker with music by great protest singer Pete Seeger.

Watch the video of Springsteen’s comments above.

 