Bruce Springsteen’s Kids Aren’t Exactly His Superfans: ‘They’d Be Blank-Faced If Someone Mentioned a Song of Mine’

Bruce Springsteen fans are among the most passionate and loyal in the classic rock pantheon—just ask the hundreds of thousands clambering to see his upcoming production, Springsteen on Broadway. The demand so overreaches the supply that many are turning to secondhand retailers like StubHub to get their fix, shelling out up to $2,400 for an intimate audience with The Boss.

However, three members of the crowd will be notably silent when it comes times for the singalongs—Springsteen’s kids.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, the 68-year-old rock legend admitted that his children with musician Patti Scialfa haven’t exactly dived into his back catalog. “We had our kids late, I was 40 when our first son was born, and they showed a healthy disinterest in our work over all the years,” he says. “They had their own musical heroes, they had their own music they were interested in. They’d be pretty blank-faced if someone mentioned a song title of mine.”

He also doubts that his children—Evan James, 27, Jessica Rae, 25, and Samuel Ryan, 23—have read his bestselling memoir, last year’s Born to Run. “I know that none of my kids have read the book, though I imagine someday they will perhaps. I kind of like that.”

Is he hurt by the lack of fan worship from his children? Definitely not.

Bruce Springsteen Narrates New Audio Version of Memoir, ‘Born to Run’

“I always looked upon that as that we did a good job,” he says. “As I say in the book, I know a lot of kids who wouldn’t mind seeing 50,000 people boo their parents. But I don’t know how many would want to see those people cheer their parents. It’s just not right!”

Springsteen on Broadway begins previews on Oct. 3 and continues through February at New York City’s Walter Kerr Theater.