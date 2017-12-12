With one week left until The Voice’s season 13 winner is crowned, the Top 8 pulled out all the stops during the semi-final performances on Monday night — including pyrotechnics, circus performers and sky-high notes from the always-soulful Brooke Simpson.

Simpson, who is the last contestant left on Team Miley Cyrus, said her epic performance of Journey’s “Faithfully” was inspired by her real life relationship with her husband, Ray.

“The lyrics are talking about one person [who is] out on the road following their dreams, doing music, and the other person that they’re in love with is being faithful and supportive at home,” Simpson, 26, told reporters after the live show. “It’s actually what me and my husband are going through. Every week when my family’s in the crowd, I can’t spot them. But this week I was actually able to see him in the crowd so I just sang to him the whole time, and it was so special.”