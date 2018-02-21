Ed Sheeran Wears Wedding Band-Looking Ring (Again!) on BRIT Awards Red Carpet

Is Ed Sheeran a married man?

The singer sparked speculation Monday evening that he and fianceé Cherry Seaborn have tied the knot after he was spotted performing in London wearing a silver ring on a very important finger. And Sheeran, 27, did little to quell the rumors Wednesday, posing on the BRIT Awards red carpet solo — but wearing the same band. The singer, who is nominated for four awards at the ceremony, also wore a white rose on his lapel in support of the #MeToo movement.

Although Sheeran shared a photo from the red carpet on his Instagram account, he kept mum on any news. However, a source tells The Sun that the couple isn’t wed — yet. “Ed is wearing a ring to show his commitment to being engaged to Cherry but he’s not married,” the source says. “He’s amused by the fuss it’s caused however has no intentions of taking it off, so it’ll be on his hand during his BRITs performance.”

A rep for Sheeran did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Ed Sheeran David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The couple of three years announced last month that they had gotten engaged.

“Got myself a fiancée just before new year,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram, captioning a sweet photo of himself and Seaborn — who has inspired, among other things, Sheeran’s latest hit single “Perfect.” “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx”

Sheeran and Seaborn, a risk advisory consultant, have known one another since high school and recently moved in together. They began dating in the summer of 2015 after Sheeran’s BFF Taylor Swift invited Seaborn over for her famous Independence Day fête at her Rhode Island home.

“I’ve known Cherry since I was 11,” the “Shape of You” singer told PEOPLE last year. “She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s Fourth of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”

Swift and Sheeran recently discussed how the holiday weekend inspired Sheeran’s rap-sung verse on “End Game,” the latest single from Swift’s smash reputation album.

“I wanna talk about the Fourth of July line because that makes me really happy,” Swift, 28, told Sheeran in a behind-the-scenes clip from the music video.

Hilarious and revealing banter ensued, as Sheeran responded: “Well, you see, it’s kind of a play on words — well, not really a play on words. There’s a film with Tom Cruise called Born on the Fourth of July. My relationship started on the Fourth of July.”

Over the weekend, Sheeran enjoyed a winter getaway in celebration of his birthday on Saturday.

“Spent my 27th birthday in Finland and had an amazing time x,” he captioned a photo of the backside of a large animal pulling him in a sled through snowy terrain.