Britney Spears Appears Terrified as Man Crashes Stage During Vegas Residency: ‘He’s Got a Gun?’

Britney Spears‘ return to her Piece of Me Las Vegas residency after a summer hiatus got off to a terrifying start when a fan rushed the stage.

The incident occurred Wednesday night just as the 35-year-old pop star finished performing “(You Drive Me) Crazy” towards the end of her set at the AXIS auditorium inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. In a video obtained by TMZ, Spears engaged the crowd, initially unaware that a man had climbed onto the stage, attempting to get her attention. Quick-thinking dancers encircled the crasher until security agents arrived onstage and surrounded the headliner.

“Is something OK?” Spears asked. “What’s going on?” Then — visibly frightened — she gasped, “He’s got a gun?” Her mic was switched off as she was rushed to safety offstage. Loyal fans voiced their support, chanting “We love you!”

The man struggled with security, even kicking a member of the force as he executed a cartwheel. Muscular members of her dance squad gathered to subdue the man until more security guards arrived, at which point the intruder was restrained and escorted offstage to chants of “A–hole! from the crowd. Before he was ejected from the theater, the man succeeded in kneeing one of the guards.

Las Vegas law enforcement officials tell TMZ that the intruder was 37-year-old Jess Webb, who apparently had been acting disorderly during the performance. After allegedly being asked to leave, Webb leapt to the stage. He was arrested for trespassing after the incident.

Just before the show, Spears had tweeted a warm message to her Vegas audience.

Feels so good to be back in Vegas!! #PieceOfMe returns tonight! 🦋 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 9, 2017

She’s scheduled to return to the stage on Friday. A rep for Spears did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.