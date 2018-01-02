It’s clear who Britney Spears kissed at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The 36-year-old singer’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, shared a cute video to Instagram on Monday, apparently taken ahead of her final Las Vegas residency show on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

In the clip, Spears sat with her arm around the fitness model, with both of their faces featuring furry pink animal ears thanks to a camera filter.

“Are you excited about your last couple shows?” Asghari, 23, asked.

“Yes,” she replied. “Are you excited about 2018?” he then questioned Spears.

Again, Spears replied in the affirmative. “You look beautiful,” Asghari told his girlfriend.

“Thank you, and I love you,” the pop star said before giving him a kiss on the cheek as he grinned.

Sam Asghari Instagram

Asghari captioned the video, “Happy New Year from me and my partner in crime 🎆🎉🎈”

Spears also shared the post, writing, “2018 shenanigans with @samasghari.”

It’s been over a year since the pair were first romantically linked after meeting on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video.

The cute couple have been inseparable since, going on cozy date night dinners, attending friends’ birthday parties and celebrating special occasions together — including Spears’ recent birthday and Valentine’s Day. They’re also continuously sharing sweet photos of one another on social media.

In recent months, Spears and Asghari haven’t been shy about showing off some PDA, either. Spears was photographed locking lips with Asghari as they took in a Los Angeles Lakers game courtside in November, and more recently the duo shared a peck in holiday-themed video shared on Instagram by the Grammy winner.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Turns out, however, the romance almost didn’t happen. Spears dug his phone number out of her bag nearly “five months” after he first gave it to her, she revealed in a January radio interview.

“I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” she said. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”