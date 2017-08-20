Britney Spears Sings ‘Something To Talk About’ Live in Response to Critics Slamming Her for Lip-Syncing

Britney Spears strayed from her usual set list and gave her critics “something to talk about.”

The 35-year-old singer, decked out in a racy black ensemble, surprised the audience at her Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas on Saturday with a live rendition of Bonnie Raitt’s 1991 hit “Something to Talk About.”

Before she began, she addressed the crowd by saying, “So I’ve been doing a lot of thinking lately, right? This morning I woke up and I was like, ‘There’s a lot of things going on in the world’ and stuff, but basically I looked and I was like, you know what, the press and the media my whole life … you know, it’s really crazy, one minute they tear you down and they’re really horrible, and the next minute you’re on top of the world, you know?”

“I’ve never really spoke about it, you know, and I’m a Southern girl. I’m from Louisiana,” the pop star continued as the audience cheered. “I’m from the South and I like to keep it real, so I want to just make sure I keep having you motherf—ers something to talk about, okay?”

Britney singing "Something to Talk About" live 😵 #shook #pieceofme A post shared by Joey Monroe (@joeymonroe) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

WATCH: Britney Spears Recreates Her Iconic ‘Baby One More Time’ Video with James Corden on Carpool Karaoke

In an interview with an Israeli TV show prior to her upcoming performance in Tel Aviv on July 3, Spears addressed the lip-syncing allegations when a reporter asked how much of her concerts are live.

“A lot of people think that I don’t sing live,” she said. “Usually, because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback. It really pisses me off because I am busting my a– out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it, you know?”

During a break in her Singapore concert in June, the Grammy winner stopped the show to wish her bodyguard Jacob a happy birthday with a live sing-along — as a dancer stood by with a birthday cake and sparkling candle.