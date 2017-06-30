For years, Britney Spears has been accused of lip-syncing throughout all of her live performances. To prove that she still has the pipes that helped make her a star, the 35-year-old pop princess did the unthinkable on Friday: she sang live.

During a break in her Singapore concert, the Grammy winner stopped the show to wish her bodyguard Jacob a happy birthday.

Decked out in a racy black bra and nude-illusion bottom, the blonde singer led an impromptu singalong of “Happy Birthday” for Jacob — as a dancer stood by with a birthday cake and sparkling candle.

Concert-goers captured the performance on video, quickly posting it to social media.

I JUST WITNESSED BRITNEY SPEARS SINGING LIVE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MANY YEARS IN SINGAPORE #BritneyLiveInConcert pic.twitter.com/MrP6Fkp5yU — ivan (@mintzebras) June 30, 2017

“I JUST WITNESSED BRITNEY SPEARS SINGING LIVE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MANY YEARS IN SINGAPORE,” one fan tweeted.

“I CAN NOT BREATHE!!!!!!” wrote another on Twitter. “NEVER COME FOR BRITNEY’S SINGING VOICE EVER AGAIN. I AM DEAD.”

Spears first burst onto the scene in 1998 with her hit single “…Baby One More Time,” and lip-syncing rumors have followed her nearly two-decade career. The most inflammatory allegations came during her infamous “comeback” performance of “Gimme More” at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards.

In an interview with an Israeli TV show prior to her upcoming performance in Tel Aviv on July 3, Spears addressed the lip-syncing allegations when a reporter asked how much of her Piece of Me tour concerts are live.

“A lot of people think that I don’t sing live,” she said. “Usually, because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback. It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it, you know?”