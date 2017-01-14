Britney Spears Shares Steamy Photo of Her Hot Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari might just drive Britney Spears “Crazy” — with love.

The 35-year-old singer took to Twitter on Friday to share a photo of her hot new beau, Asghari, whom she met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video.

“Mad love for this one,” she tweeted out, above a photo of a shirtless Asghari at a gym.

The “Gimme More” singer has been seen hanging out with Asghari several times, including New Year’s Eve, when Spears posted a photo of the two sharing dinner at Catch LA.

The couple noshed on New Year’s Eve specials, surf & turf skewers and the oven-roasted dorade, a source tells PEOPLE. Throughout the night, the couple seemed cozy and in great spirits leading up to a midnight kiss.

They have kept fans guessing about their relationship ever since November, when the backup dancer shared a photo —which has since then been taken down — with the pop star on his social media.

The two were spotted stepping out together for dinner in December at Japanese restaurant Gyu-Kaku in L.A., where Spears was photographed breaking out in laughter as she walked alongside Asghari.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the two were just getting to know each other.