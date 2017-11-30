Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Share Courtside Kiss at the Lakers Game

Smooch… I did it again!

Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari packed on the PDA Wednesday while sitting courtside at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the Los Angeles Lakers were playing the Golden State Warriors.

The 35-year-old pop star, who has been spotted before smooching her man, was photographed locking lips with Asghari again as they took a brief pause from watching the game.

She wore a low-cut white blouse and high-waisted pencil skirt, which she paired with black pumps. Ashgari, meanwhile, rocked black jeans and a black, red, and tan color-blocked button-down shirt. The 23-year-old completed his look with desert shoes.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Sadly, the Lakers weren’t as “Lucky” as Spears — losing to the Warriors 127-123 in overtime.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears Sam Asghari/Instagram

It’s been a year since romance rumors first swirled about Spears and Asghari after he posted a photo of he and Spears, whom he met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video.

These days, they’ve been inseparable — getting cozy at date night dinners, attending friends’ birthday parties, celebrating holidays — including New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day — and continuously sharing sweet photos of one another.

And while the couple’s romance may appear perfect, it was nearly a missed connection. The Grammy winner dug his phone number out of her bag nearly “five months” after he first gave it to her, she revealed in a January radio interview.