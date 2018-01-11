A Look Back at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's PDA-Packed Relationship (So Far)

From the start, it’s been clear that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are “Crazy” for each other.

It’s been over a year since the pair were first romantically linked after meeting on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video. The cute couple have been inseparable since, going on cozy date night dinners, attending friends’ birthday parties and celebrating special occasions together — including Spears’ recent birthday and Valentine’s Day.

In between hitting the gym and spending time with her two sons — Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11 — Spears is busy documenting her love fest with her beau on social media.

Happy New Year 🎉🎉🎉 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:17am PST

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

In late November 2016, the duo kept people guessing about their relationship when Asghari posted a photo of himself cozied up to Spears while out at a restaurant, which he later deleted.

Britney Spears/Instagram

It wasn’t long after a source told PEOPLE in December that Spears and Asghari were getting to know each other when the model made his first official appearance on her Instagram. They rang in the new year together at Catch LA, where they seemed cozy and in great spirits leading up to a midnight kiss, and she seemingly confirmed suspicions of a blossoming relationship with an Instagram post showing Asghari wish his arm around her shoulder.

A week later, the pop star shared another pic. This time, the duo were playing around with selfies featuring the popular dog Snapchat filter.

My baby's birthday 💜 @samasghari A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 3, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

Asghari was Spears’ date to the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in February before they spent Valentine’s Day in a $30 million villa in Malibu, courtesy of Airbnb, with her sons.

The following month meant the celebration of Asghari’s 23rd birthday.

“My baby’s birthday,” Spears captioned her set of PDA-packed pictures that included their hike, some cake and fun selfies with more Snapchat filters.

Asghari also gushed about his special cake from Spears that read “Happy Birthday Hesam.” “She calls me by my real name,” he wrote on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears Stands on Boyfriend Sam Asghari’s Shoulders Showcasing Her Incredible Physique

The duo wasted no time in welcoming the spring, jumping in the pool to show off an impressive trick: Spears standing on her boyfriend’s shoulders, showing off her incredible physique.

The singer then set off for a month-long international tour in Asia, but her boyfriend wasn’t far behind. Before he came to visit in Japan, Spears shared an adorable video of the duo pulling off a dance move.

“Thinking of tonight’s show has me spinning… just like this night in Vegas,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to see you, #Osaka!!!”

Me and my boyfriend @samasghari A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 29, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

☀️☀️☀️ @disneyland A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 10, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

The duo went back to their goofy ways after Spears returned to the States, rocking their heads to J. Balvin and Willy William’s hit song “Mi Gente” in a psychedelic Instagram video.

“Me and my boyfriend,” she captioned the post.

And continuing to channel their inner kids, Spears and Asghari spent a day at Disneyland in September, which she marked with a couples’ pic on Instagram.

🎄🎁👠🎄 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 1, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

The pop star shared a holiday-themed video on Instagram to celebrate the beginning of December, in which the pair shared a sweet kiss while having dinner by the lake.

They then showed off their dance moves with Spears twirling in Asghari’s arms in a short, ruffled black dress as he dipped her.

Their romantic holiday season continued into 2018. Asghari shared a cute video to Instagram apparently taken ahead of her final Las Vegas residency show on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

“Are you excited about 2018?” he asked Spears, to which she replied in the affirmative.

“You look beautiful,” Asghari told his girlfriend.

“Thank you, and I love you,” the singer said before giving him a kiss on the cheek as he grinned.

Despite their strong relationship, it was nearly a missed connection. After their initial meeting, the Princess of Pop dug up his phone number out of her bag nearly “five months later,” she revealed in a January radio interview.

“I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” she said. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”