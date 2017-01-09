Oops They Did It Again: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Share Cuddly Puppy Love Photo on Instagram

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are all about their puppy love.

The pair both took to their individual Instagram pages on Sunday to share a sweet canoodling photo in what appears to be a bed while donning the Snapchat puppy filter.

The duo, who first met on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video, have kept fans guessing about their relationship ever since November ,when the backup dancer shared a photo —which has since then been taken down — with the pop star on his social media.

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

Spears previously shared a picture of herself and Asghari at dinner ringing in the New Year together.

Happy New Year 🎉🎉🎉 A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:17am PST

“Happy New Year,” the pop star captioned the photo.

New year, new love.