Britney Spears Goofs Off with Boyfriend Sam Asghari on Instagram: ‘I’m Horrible at This!’

Brittany Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari look like they are working on a few new moves!

The 35-year-old superstar posted an adorable Instagram video montage with her boyfriend Sam Asghari on Saturday. The video — edited through a super psychedelic filter– shows the two goofing off as they rocked their heads to J. Balvin and Willy William’s hit song, “Mi Gente.”

In another clip, the “Crazy” singer attempted a dance move, laughing as she said she couldn’t complete the dance.

“I’m horrible at this. I can’t do it,” Spears said.

The singer went on an international tour last month, with stops in Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, and Israel.

Asghari, 23, visited Spears in Japan, sharing a sweet video of the two dancing as he kissed her check.

“Came to Japan to see this one @britneyspears,” Asghari wrote on Twitter. Spears wrote earlier, “Thinking of tonight’s show has me spinning… just like this night in Vegas. Can’t wait to see you, #Osaka!!!”

Spears and Asghari’s romance blossomed after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video shoot.

Last week, Spears showed off her fit and toned physique on Instagram while doing a series of workouts.