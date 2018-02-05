She’s so lucky!

Britney Spears went on a hiking date with her boyfriend Sam Asghari recently, and she shared an adorable photo of the fabulously fit couple on Instagram.

“I’ve been with this man for over a year,” she captioned a pic of the pair posing near a waterfall. “Every day he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!! 🌈🌸❤”

Despite their strong relationship, it was nearly a missed connection. After their initial meeting, the Princess of Pop dug up his phone number out of her bag nearly “five months later,” she revealed in a January 2017 radio interview.

“I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” she said. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”

The 36-year-old superstar has been embracing a healthy lifestyle as of late, and she definitely isn’t afraid to work (bitch!) at the gym — but Spears admits that even she needs a break from time to time.

“I love cardio and sweating, but overdoing anything just isn’t good,” Spears recently revealed on Instagram.

Instead, she’s been skipping some of her workouts to spend time with her two sons, Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11.

“It’s been nice working out a little less these last few weeks and enjoying my time off with my children!!!!” Spears said.

Spears ended her four-year-long Las Vegas residency on Dec. 31, before heading out on a much-needed vacation with her boys to Hawaii.

Next up, the pop icon will take Britney: Piece of Me on the road. The 23-date limited tour will travel through the U.S. East Coast and Europe in July and August, making stops at famed venues like New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and London’s Manchester Arena.