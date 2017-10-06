Britney Spears Heads Back to Las Vegas Residency After Mass Shootings: ‘We’ll Get Through This Together’

Britney Spears‘ is heading back to the stage and her adopted city after the weekend’s tragedy.

The singer, 35, shared a photo of herself from her Las Vegas residency on Instagram Thursday, writing in the caption, “We’ll get through this together ❤️ See you Wednesday #VegasStrong.”

Spears isn’t the only artist returning to her shows after a mass shooting left 58 people dead and more than 500 injured at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Céline Dion made her return on Tuesday evening at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace with a touching tribute.

“I hope that you’re doing okay … Before we start the show, I need to talk to you for a moment,” a tearful Dion told the audience. “I never start the show like this but tonight is very different. On Sunday, we lost too many beautiful, innocent souls, and so many are still suffering. But tonight, we’re going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss.”

The singer, 49, continued, “We dedicate tonight’s show t all of the victims and their families, and to the first responders, and to the doctors and nurses who are working around the clock to save lives, and to so many heroes who did whatever they could to help complete strangers in a time of desperate need.”

Dion, who stood on stage with #VegasStrong signs on the big screen, also announced she and the show partners AEG Presents and Caesars Entertainment would be donating all proceeds from the concert to the victims of Sunday’s shooting.

The Blue Man Group, Pen & Teller, David Copperfield, Wayne Newton, Eddie Griffin, Piff the Magic Dragon and Chippendales all returned to the stage Tuesday night after they canceled Monday night performances, according to TMZ.

How to Help the Vegas Victims

Friends and family are asked to report missing people believed to be connected to the shooting using the hotline 1-800-536-9488.

Anyone with photo or video evidence of the shooting is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

A victims’ fund has been started on GoFundMe by Steve Sisolak, the Clark County, Nevada, commission chair. Other groups providing relief include the local chapter of the American Red Cross and the National Compassion Fund.